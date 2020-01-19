Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off with temperatures in the mid-30s. By the afternoon we will warm to the mid-50s and see clear, sunny skies. Overnight lows will be near freezing. Tomorrow for MLK Day we will be in the low 50s and keep sunny skies. Tuesday will bring around a bit more cloud cover and a slight chance for showers in the overnight hours. Wednesday will be our coolest day, only warming to the upper 40s and we will see spotty showers throughout the day. More rain is expected on Thursday but temperatures will take an impressive jump, back to the upper 50s to low 60s. We will clear out for Friday and Saturday, with temperatures right on average, in the mid to upper 50s.