Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs secure spot in Super Bowl with 35-24 win over Titans

(KLTV) - Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have secured a spot in this year’s Super Bowl after defeating the Tennessee Titans.
The Chiefs took the AFC Championship game 35-24.
According to ESPN.com, this will be the first time the Chiefs have been in the Super Bowl since 1969.
Mahomes, a native of Whitehouse, Texas, is the quarterback of the Chiefs and led the team to victory.
The Chiefs will now head to Miami to play in Super Bowl 54. They will play the winner of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers.
