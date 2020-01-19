Longview holds annual MLK parade

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Remembering a giant in the 1960′s civil rights movement, an East Texas city held it’s annual parade tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King.
In spite of gloomy skies, floats and classic cars accented the Longview MLK parade.
“I come out here every year, just to be out here. I’m thankful. Me, it means my freedom,” said parade watcher Tanya Durham-Lynn.
Dr. Martin Luther Kings' message of freedom and equality is still at the forefront of why people attend.
“We got to get away from it being about, black or white or Hispanic, it’s about people. Loving people,” said Hallsville visitor Cheryl Bell.
"That energy you use to exert on that passion you have, you should be using that same energy to build relationships," says Branden Johnson.
"We as a people, and when I say people I mean black, white, Mexican, we all need to band together and do what is right," said Phillip Burns.
The parade concluded at Broughton Park, where more activities were scheduled for the remainder of the day.
