Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chris Paul matched a season high with 30 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 119-106 on Saturday night. Portland had just eight active players. Portland's Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver were not with the team. Portland coach Terry Stotts declined comment amid reports that the players were to be traded to Sacramento in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan. Portland guard C.J. McCollum was out with a sprained left ankle. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 34 points. Gary Trent Jr. added a career-high 30.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Nick Richards and No. 10 Kentucky kept their composure after coach John Calipari was ejected, holding off Arkansas for a 73-66 victory. Richards had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading a balanced effort for the Wildcats. Ashton Hagans had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 10 boards. Mason Jones scored 19 points for Arkansas, which has dropped nine straight in the series. Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 14 points.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freddie Gillespie had 17 points and Devonte Bandoo scored 16 points to help No. 2 Baylor overcome a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat Oklahoma State 75-68. Jared Butler had 17 points for Baylor, which won its 14th straight game. Isaac Likekele scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have lost five straight.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Dylan Smith and Josh Green both scored 13 points, Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji added 12 and Arizona cruised to a 75-54 win over No. 20 Colorado. Arizona has won all three of its home conference games. The Wildcats had a double-digit lead for the last 18 minutes of the game, stopping the brief Colorado rallies with quick baskets. Colorado took a 10-5 lead in the opening minutes, but Arizona rallied with the next seven points and the Buffaloes never led again. McKinley Wright led Colorado with 15 points and D'Shawn Schwartz added 12.