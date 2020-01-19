East Texas fire chief retires after 40 years on job

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Representatives from numerous agencies gathered at an East Texas fire department, to honor a man who has given four-decades of service to his community.
Well-wishers gathered at West Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, as longtime fire chief Andy Killian decided to step down as top man.
Killian has held the position for 40 years and was recognized for his service by numerous agencies that attended.
The outgoing chief says he had a lot of help in his 40 years.
“Many many old-timers that helped me up as I got involved. Some of them are here today, a lot of them have passed on, but my take on that for staying and doing is I had to pay them old-timers back,” he says.
Killian says he will still be active, devoting his free time to making wooden toys for his grandchildren.
