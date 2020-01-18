Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve you fellow East Texans this week

North Tyler Developmental Academy is looking for a retired librarian or someone with the skills and knowledge to help set up their library. We have received several donations of books that need to be organized and shelved. We also need shelves labeled with the appropriate categories. Materials are here to complete the job. This project may take several weeks to complete depending on the time a volunteer has to give to it. Please contact Sonja at director@northtylerday.org or 903-592-3671