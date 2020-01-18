Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with cloudy skies and a few showers. By the afternoon, a cold front will sweep through our area and will clear out the skies, bring gusty winds, and drop our temperatures. We are starting off in the 60s but temperatures will fall throughout the day and only be in the mid-50s by the afternoon. Overnight, we will cool to the low 30s. Tomorrow and Monday will be very similar, with clear sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Clouds return for Tuesday as we only warm to the upper 40s to low 50s. Showers are expected on Wednesday. That is also looking to be one of our coldest days, warming to the upper 40s. More rain is expected on Thursday and Friday, but thankfully temperatures will be close to average, in the mid-50s.