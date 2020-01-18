Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! Our cold front has now moved through the entire area and skies will continue to clear throughout the overnight hours. Winds from the north will still be fairly breezy this evening, around 8-12 mph, before calming down by tomorrow morning. Speaking of tomorrow morning, we are in for a chilly start as temperatures will start off in the middle 30s for most of the area. As we head into the afternoon we are in store for plenty more sunshine as highs will warm into the lower to middle 50s. Clear skies overnight into Monday and another round of lower 30s for morning lows and middle 50s for afternoon highs. Sunshine will persist through Monday and the first half of Tuesday but cloud cover will begin to increase throughout the area Tuesday evening. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday and as we head into Thursday afternoon/evening, showers and thunderstorms will become more likely as our next strong cold front begins to move into East Texas. Our next cold front will likely have moved through the entire area by Friday morning which will lead to clear skies by Friday night. For now, it looks like next weekend is shaping up to be pleasant and filled with sunshine!