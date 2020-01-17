East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head into the overnight hours, our rain chances will increase as a cold front nears East Texas. The front should move through all of East Texas during the morning hours...early hours over northern counties and mid-morning for the far southern areas. Skies should gradually clear behind this cold front during the afternoon hours. We are not expecting any severe storms with this front, however, some thundershowers will be possible with some gusty winds and brief, heavy rainfall. Sunday and Monday should be sunny with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. Clouds building into the area on Tuesday with showers back in the forecast for Wednesday. Showers and thundershowers then forecast late on Thursday/early on Friday as another cold front moves into ETX. Clearing skies are once again possible behind this cold front on Friday afternoon and into the weekend. Temperatures should be mild today, then a bit cooler tomorrow. Cold mornings and cool afternoons expected Sunday through Tuesday. Warming just a bit into Thursday, then cooling down again on Friday of next week behind the front. Have a great weekend, East Texas.