Longview police: Man attempting to cross road in wheelchair dies after being struck by vehicle, driver flees scene

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the road.
According to Longview police, on Jan. 17 at 6:33 p.m., they were dispatched to an Accident with Injuries involving a pedestrian in the 3300 Block of N. 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been attempting to cross the roadway in a wheelchair. Police said he had been struck by a vehicle.
They said the driver fled the scene in the vehicle and did not return or contact police. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
Police are still working to identify the next of kin of the victim. Police are also still working on identifying the vehicle that struck and killed him.
Police are asking for anyone who may have been in the area of the accident during this time or may have seen a vehicle fleeing the area to contact Longview Police as soon as possible at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.
