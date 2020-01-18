Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Officer's attorney says city not fully reinstating officer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The attorney for a Little Rock police officer fired for fatally shooting a black motorist says the city hasn't fully complied with a judge's order to reinstate the officer. A Pulaski County judge on Friday said he'll hold a hearing next week on the request by Officer Charles Starks' attorney to hold the city in contempt. Starks was fired over last year's fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox earlier this month ordered the city to reinstate Starks. Starks' attorney says the officer, however, hasn't issued him his badge, identification or gun.
OIL LEAK-ARKANSAS
Integrity tests done on Arkansas oil pipeline that ruptured
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A company tested the integrity of a segment of pipeline that has been idle since it ruptured in 2013, spilling 5,000 barrels of crude oil in a Arkansas neighborhood and causing more than $57 million in damage. The tests that were conducted on the Permian Express pipeline from Wednesday through Friday suggest that pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LLC is considering reopening it for the first time since the spill in Mayflower. But company officials declined to tell the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record when or if it planned to do so. Exxon owned the pipeline during the spill and is still a minority owner.
ARKANSAS FLOODING
Panel OKs funding for levee repair along Arkansas River
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A state commission has approved nearly $9 million in funding to repair levees that were damaged by record flooding last year. The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved the $8.8 million in grant funding Thursday for 14 groups overseeing levees along the Arkansas River that were damaged last year by the floods. The largest grants were for $1.6 million for the Riverdale area in Little Rock and $1.5 million for a levee district in Dardanelle.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Full ground stop at Chicago O'Hare airport amid winter storm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport — one of the nation's busiest — due to a sprawling winter storm. The alert on the agency's website said the stop would last at least through 9 p.m. CST. Hundreds of flights already were canceled Friday at the airport. Earlier in the day, a plane slid off an icy taxiway in Kansas City.
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-MUMPS
Arkansas university: Employees are not obeying vaccine terms
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A University of Arkansas at Fayetteville official says there are 194 faculty and staff members who still haven't complied with a state vaccination directive in response to a campus mumps outbreak. Senior Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Terry Martin told the faculty senate on Wednesday that more than 4,600 of the school's roughly 4,800 workers had complied with the directive as of Tuesday, but that doesn't excuse the workers who hadn't. Of the 194 who hadn't, 21 were instructors. The state Health Department says there had been 37 mumps cases at UA as of Friday. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the total dates back to September.
OKLAHOMA STATE-GIFT
Alumni give Oklahoma State University $50 million donation
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Two former students have given Oklahoma State University one of its biggest donations ever, $50 million, which the school will spend on agriculture research and the construction of a new building. The contribution from alumni Kayleen and Larry Ferguson designates $25 million to the university’s agriculture college, which will be renamed Ferguson College of Agriculture. The other half will kick-start a fundraising campaign for the construction of the new agriculture college building on the Stillwater campus. The couple, who live in Hot Springs, Arkansas, met as students at the university in 1975.