ESPN: Jason Garrett joins NY Giants coaching staff as offensive coordinator

(KLTV/KTRE) - According to ESPN, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has a new job.
ESPN’s Ed Werder says that Garrett has agreed to become the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants under first-year head coach Joe Judge.
Wereder added that Garrett is a former back up quarterback for the Giants.
Werder reports that the Cowboys had told Garrett when the season ended that he had permission to look for other jobs or to interview with interested teams, even though his contract with them didn’t expire until Jan. 14.
