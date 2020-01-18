Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing from Austin

Avery Reynolds (Source: DPS)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 18, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 5:20 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing from Austin.

According to the alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, police are searching for 12-year-old Avery Reynolds. They are also searching for Kassia Vaughan, 43, who is a suspect in Reynolds disappearance.

Kassia Vaughan
Kassia Vaughan (Source: DPS)

The alert said Avery Reynolds was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with the word “SMALL” written in black letters on it. It also said she was wearing black leggings and aqua Nike shoes. She was also wearing red-framed glasses.

The alert said the suspect is driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S with Texas license plate number DTM3557.

If you have any information, you are urged to call police.

