Wreck blocking intersection of Houston St., S. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A multiple-vehicle wreck has blocked the intersection of Houston Street and S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
According to the Tyler Police Department’s active calls website, fire and police units both responded to the wreck at about 12:48 p.m. Friday.
A KLTV staffer who drove through that part of Tyler reported seeing an ambulance, a fire truck, and numerous fire trucks at the scene. A photo taken at the scene shows that one of the vehicles, a GMC pickup, crashed into a nearby brick wall.
Two people were transported to a local hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
Motorists driving near the intersection of Houston Street and S. Broadway Avenue should use caution. If possible, take an alternative route.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.