Whitehouse celebrates ‘Chiefs Day’ in support of Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Whitehouse traded its Wildcats’ maroon for the red and gold of the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday in support of one of the city’s most famous alums.
Patrick Mahomes II graduated from Whitehouse High School in 2014. Just six years later, Mahomes is headed to the NFL Conference Championship (for the second time) after beating the Houston Texans in one of the greatest comebacks in recent memory during the Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 12.
To celebrate Mahomes’ return to the conference championship game, the city rallied to “Paint the Town Red and Gold.”
Whitehouse High School hosted a community-wide “Red Out Day” on Friday, in support of the team, as well.
Businesses up and down Highway 110 also took part in the fun, painting windows and hanging banners to celebrate what Mahomes has accomplished in three short seasons.
At Whitehouse Flowers, support just doesn’t cover the doors and windows -- it’s on special order.
“For red and yellow roses; we’ve had specials on dozen red and yellow roses and half-dozens,” said Rebecca Priester, owner of Whitehouse Flowers. “Anything red and yellow.”
Just down the street, professional window painting will catch the eye of any Wildcats fans who was lucky enough to watch Mahomes play.
“This is the game that says who’s going to the Super Bowl and who isn’t, so we’re pretty excited because these [are] his roots,” said Shawna Driggers, Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce administrator. “Whitehouse has come together to celebrate him, and we’re rooting for him and his team.
“I saw a news story out of Kansas City that he was really appreciative that Whitehouse was [going red] for him and rooting for him.”
Several of Mahomes’ fellow coaches are also excited and proud to see the former Whitehouse quarterback making a name for himself on such a big stage.
“I think it means a lot to him to have the support from where he grew up,” said Adam Cook, Whitehouse ISD athletic director. "He’s an athlete playing at the highest level you can play, so he’s really focused on what he doing.
“When you’re at his level, you’ve got to remember your roots. The thing everyone loves about Patrick is that he plays like a kid who loves to play the game.”
Mahomes and the Chiefs play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Arrowhead Stadium. If they win that game, Mahomes and team head to Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, which would be the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl berth in 50 years.
