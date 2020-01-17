Smith County judge gives update on public survey regarding plans for new courthouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County continues to work to formulate plans for a new courthouse. The county has been surveying the public about what they would like to see in a new courthouse and where that new building should be located.
About 750 surveys have been returned to the county. The survey asked residents how often they visited the courthouse and why the visited the courthouse. Other questions asked if they believed a new courthouse is needed or if the existing 64-year-old building could be renovated to meet the County’s needs.
KLTV’s Blake Holland spoke with Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran about where the county is in the process of making plans for a new courthouse.
