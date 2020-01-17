Possible energy bill increases could show up soon

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Residents in East Texas could see an increase in their utility bill soon. CenterPoint Energy proposed an increase in rates for the Beaumont/East Texas division, which includes Tyler and Longview.
But, at a Longview City Council meeting last month, the city voted to postpone that increase for 90 days.
“Essentially all this does, is it is suspends the increase for 90 days,” said city spokesperson Shawn Hara. “That’s all that we are really able to do in this scenario. But, it’s one of the due diligence steps that we feel like is something we ought to do, and that is what city council put in place."
The city and attorneys will take the 90 days to review exactly what is being proposed.
"It’s making sure that what they’re saying needs to be increased actually matches the reasoning and the need behind it. It’s reviewing those, asking for that information and making sure this is what is in the best interest for those utility payers,” Hara said.
CenterPoint is suggesting a proposed increase of approximately $3.54 per month (excluding gas cost and revenue-related taxes) for the average residential customer.
According to a release CenterPoint sent to KLTV, the main reasons they are making the proposal are to “meet a statutory requirement to periodically file a rate case, and adjust rates to address increases in the cost of distributing natural gas to customers and so that the company may continue investing in safe and reliable infrastructure now and in the future.”
According to documents from the City of Longview, the suspension period may be extended if “CenterPoint does not provide timely, meaningful and proper public notice of its request to increase rates or if it’s rate-filing package is materially deficient.”
The City of Tyler also voted in favor of the 90-day suspension period.
