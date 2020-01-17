EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cooler start today with temperatures dropping into the 40s this morning. Expect cloudy skies today with a few sprinkles possible. Another cold front arrives tonight with a more likely chance for rain. The rain will continue into tomorrow morning, ending from northwest to southeast by midday Saturday. Some clearing is expected behind the front Saturday afternoon with breezy northwest winds. Temperatures will still reach near 60 degrees Saturday, but will drop into the 30s with a light frost possible Sunday morning. Sunny and cool Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. The cooler, but sunny weather will continue into next week. Sunny with a high of 53 for the Martin Luther King Junior holiday on Monday. Chances for rain will return to the forecast for the middle of next week.