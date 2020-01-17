Marion County homicide suspect arrested in Indiana

MARION COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A man wanted in a Marion County homicide case was arrested in Indiana.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 22-year-old Garry W. Craver in connection to the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Charles Hickman on Dec. 23, 2019. Craver was arrested on Jan. 15 in Lafayette, Indiana.
Craver and a second suspect, 20-year-old Jennie Paredes, allegedly had a dispute with Hickman at a home on Martinique Street in the Holiday Harbor area of western Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. After receiving numerous 911 calls, deputies later arrived to find Hickman dead from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.
An investigation led to warrants for the two suspects. Paredes surrendered to the Marion County Jail on Dec. 30 where she remains under a $1 million.
The sheriff’s office said further details about Craver’s arrest in Indiana are not available at this time. He will be transported back to Marion County where he faces a first-degree murder charge.
