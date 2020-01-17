Lufkin, Longview open up play at the 2020 Lufkin Panther Showcase

Lufkin and Longview played to a 1-1 ties Thursday (Source: KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames | January 16, 2020 at 10:06 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 10:44 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The 2020 Lufkin Panther Showcase opened with rivals Lufkin and Longview playing to a 1-1 draw.

Last week the two teams playes to a 2-2 draw in the Longview Tournament. The event at Abe Martin Stadium runs through Saturday.

Thursday Scores:

Lufkin 1, Longview 1

Nacogdoches 2, PA Memorial 1

College Park 2, Tyler Lee 2

Jacksonville 1, Mt. Pleasant 1

Friday Games:

1 pm - Tyler Lee vs Nacogdoches

2:30 pm - Longview vs College Park

4 pm - Lufkin vs Mt. Pleasant

5:30 pm - PA Memorial vs Jacksonville

Saturday Games:

9 am - Tyler Lee vs Mt. Pleasant

10:30 am - Lufkin vs PA Memorial

12 pm - Jacksonville vs College Park

1:30 pm - Nacogdoches vs Longview

