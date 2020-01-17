Lufkin, Longview open up play at the 2020 Lufkin Panther Showcase

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The 2020 Lufkin Panther Showcase opened with rivals Lufkin and Longview playing to a 1-1 draw.
Last week the two teams playes to a 2-2 draw in the Longview Tournament. The event at Abe Martin Stadium runs through Saturday.
Thursday Scores:
Lufkin 1, Longview 1
Nacogdoches 2, PA Memorial 1
College Park 2, Tyler Lee 2
Jacksonville 1, Mt. Pleasant 1
Friday Games:
1 pm - Tyler Lee vs Nacogdoches
2:30 pm - Longview vs College Park
4 pm - Lufkin vs Mt. Pleasant
5:30 pm - PA Memorial vs Jacksonville
Saturday Games:
9 am - Tyler Lee vs Mt. Pleasant
10:30 am - Lufkin vs PA Memorial
12 pm - Jacksonville vs College Park
1:30 pm - Nacogdoches vs Longview
