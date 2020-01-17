Longview Library recording history from residents for sesquicentennial celebration

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - They are looking for 150 of them, so if you have one you better tell them about it.
In celebration of Longview’s sesquicentennial, the Longview Public Library is recording long-time Longview residents’ memories of growing up in the city.
Longview Library Technical Services Supervisor Leah Shreve records a few tales Wayne Graves has about the city.
“I think it’s important because it gives people a chance to share pieces of history. People get to hear different aspects, different perspectives. The younger generation can kind of hear what like back many years ago in Longview, and how much it’s changed,” Shreve said.
And Wayne, well he’s seen a lot of that change since he was born in Longview in 1940.
“If you’ve been here as long as I have and you’ve seen Longview grow and the East Texas Area grow, you learn to appreciate the industry and the work people have done to bring into being what we have today,” Graves said.
He says he has a lot of pictures of growing up in Longview but not that much information before that.
“I regret many times not talking to my parents more about their history and what they knew and of course they didn’t have the facilities we have these days to record things,” Graves revealed.
That facility is a cell phone, but that makes it convenient, and the recording will be saved in the library’s archives, and on line.
“Ten, 20 years down the road people will be able to listen to it and hear and compare how things are then to how they are now,” Shreve offered.
“Or in the future,” I commented.
“Or in the future,” Shreve laughed.
So Wayne and Leah both think it’s nearly urgent to get the past into the present for the future. Wayne wishes he could ask his parents what it was like over a century ago but:
“It’s too late. So, that’s basically why I think it’s important that we do record some of this stuff, since we have the ability to do it now,” Graves added.
So if you have it, make some history before it’s history lost in the past.
If you have, or know someone with stories to share contact the Longview Public Library. You can click here for their website or call 903-237-1350. Or you can visit the library’s website.
Click here listen to recordings the library has already posted.
