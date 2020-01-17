Lone Star police ask public’s help locating man wanted for aggravated assault

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - Lone Star Police Department is looking for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a family member, a first degree felony.
The man is identified as Travis Earl Shelton. Shelton is described as a white male, 5′11″ tall and having a weight of about 250 pounds. He has short brown hair and green eyes.
Police say that Shelton is known to have a “violent assaultive past,” including assault on law enforcement, and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Do not approach him.
Shelton’s last known location was in the Lake O’ The Pines area around the Mims Community.
Notify your local law enforcement agency if you see this subject. Any tips can be given Morris County Crime Stoppers. You can also contact Sergeant Stephen Rathbun or Chief Steven Blythe at the Lone Star Police Department at 903-656-2491. They say any information regarding this case would be greatly appreciated.
