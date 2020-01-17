Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — New Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino says he knew he wouldn't stay retired. Petrino made the comment at his introductory news conference Thursday. Petrino's string of embarrassing foibles at previous coaching stops made him a high-risk proposition at the big schools. He says he is glad to have a job again, even if it's at one of the bottom programs in the second tier of college football. Petrino says one of the things he can teach players is that they always have obstacles to overcome.
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Deondre Burns scored 22 points on his birthday and Oral Roberts used a late run to turn back Western Illinois 87-70. Max Abmas added 16 points for the Golden Eagles, Emmanuel Nzekwesi 15 points and Kevin Obanor 10 points. Burns and Abmas had five points apiece when Oral Roberts broke the game open with a 16-2 run. Burns started it with a jumper at the 6:31 mark that put the Golden Eagles up 71-64. Abmas followed with a jumper and then both knocked down 3-pointers. Zion Young scored 18 points for the Leathernecks.
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Delph scored six of his 15 points in overtime as Appalachian State rallied to earn an 83-80 win over Arkansas State. Delph, who was 6-for-6 from the line for the game, knocked down four straight in overtime, added a layup with :35 left and blocked a shot from Marquis Eaton with :11 left to help seal the win.
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jaizec Lottie had 17 points to lead five Arkansas-Little Rock players in double figures as the Trojans beat Coastal Carolina 71-55. The Trojans had a season-high 10 blocks while holding Coastal Carolina to a season-low 20 points in the second half. Tommy Burton had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Chanticleers.