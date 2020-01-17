Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — New Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino says he knew he wouldn't stay retired. Petrino made the comment at his introductory news conference Thursday. Petrino's string of embarrassing foibles at previous coaching stops made him a high-risk proposition at the big schools. He says he is glad to have a job again, even if it's at one of the bottom programs in the second tier of college football. Petrino says one of the things he can teach players is that they always have obstacles to overcome.