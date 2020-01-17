Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! It’s looking like another grey, breezy, and rainy day for your Friday forecast. Most of the rain for this afternoon will be in the form of light to moderate showers and occasional sprinkles, but as we head later into the evening hours rain chances will begin to increase ahead of our next strong cold front. Current timing shows the cold front moving into East Texas early tomorrow morning, bringing a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms through the area throughout the first half of the day. Most of East Texas is looking to be dry by lunchtime, although extreme Deep East Texas could deal with a few more showers/thundershowers into the early afternoon before totally drying out by tomorrow evening. Clearing skies behind the front and temperatures will remain close to seasonal norms through Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies return overnight Tuesday and scattered showers will be possible as we head into the PM hours of Wednesday. Better chances for some much-needed rainfall will arrive on Thursday and overnight into Friday as another cold front moves into East Texas.