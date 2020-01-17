East Texas woman finds biological parents using online DNA test

BEN WHEELER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Come this Saturday, an adopted East Texas woman will meet her biological parents for the very first time.
Debbie Sallee, of Ben Wheeler, connected with her birth parents after taking DNA test through an ancestry website.
“I took a DNA test in December. This is January. And I found my birth parents," Sallee said.
The path to finding her parents started with her sharing the idea with her brother and sister-in-law at Thanksgiving after being inspired by a Facebook friend who did something similar.
“My brother says to my sister-in-law, ‘order the DNA kit right now.’"
Several weeks later, Sallee was notified by text message that the results were in. Her brother would help deliver the big news.
"They’re on the speakerphone in the car and he says ‘Debbie,’ and he’s got a quiver in his voice, ‘I just want you to know I’m your favorite brother.’ And my sister-in-law screams crying, saying, “Debbie, we found your birth parents.' I couldn’t believe it.”
After making contact with her biological cousin in California, Debbie was closer than ever to connecting with her birth parents.
“My cousin sent a picture of my parents, and I thought, 'aw, they look so happy.” And I didn’t want to screw that up," Sallee said. “As an adopted person, I think that’s my biggest fear. To mess up their life.”
Not allowing that fear to hold her back, Debbie sent an email to her mother. She explained there were no hard feelings or anger. She signed it, “Love your long lost daughter.” Almost three hours later, the phone rang showing a Houston area code.
“Her first words when I answered were, ‘Hi, baby girl.’”
Debbie’s husband sat across the room capturing the conversation on video. The mother-daughter duo’s first conversation would last more than two hours.
“We started talking about how we both don’t like vegetables and how we both have curly hair," Sallee said. "And I think we spent the rest of the night doing comparisons.”
Debbie would also learn more about the reasons she was put up for adoption.
“She was young. And in the 1960s, to be young, pregnant, and not married. That just wasn’t to be heard of. So the minute she had, they took the baby away and signed the papers. I was adopted when I was three years old.”
Before arriving at the KLTV studios, Debbie said she received a text message from her mother.
“My mom texted me before I came here and said, ‘we’d like to come up this weekend.’”
A meeting between Debbie, her biological mother, father, and brother is set for Saturday in Tyler, a long awaited reunion more than 51 years in the making.
