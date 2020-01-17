East Texas museum exhibit features works by artist with ties to Tyler

“Bold Lines: Works by Joseph Glasco” is on display at the Tyler Museum of Art. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 16 in the museum’s Bell Gallery. (Arthur Clayborn/KLTV Photojournalist) (Source: Arthur Clayborn/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 17, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 3:20 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An exhibit at the Tyler Museum of Art celebrates the career of an influential abstract expressionist with ties Tyler.

“Bold Lines: Works by Joseph Glasco” is on display through Feb. 16 in the museum’s Bell Gallery.

KLTV Photojournalist Arthur Clayborn stopped by the exhibit Friday to learn more about the artist and his work.

General museum admission is $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens. TMA members, students, children under 12, Tyler Junior College faculty and staff, and City of Tyler employees are admitted free.

