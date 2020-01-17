East Texas Ag News: Tips on grazing pregnant heifers in winter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Winter annual pastures like ryegrass, wheat, and oat are great resources to reduce hay and supplementation needs in cow-calf operations.
Pregnant cows and heifers in the last 3rd of gestation should be limit-grazed on winter pastures to prevent larger-than-expected calf birth weights.
One approach is to graze spring calving cows and heifers for about 2 hours each day.
Pairs can be grazed full time or limit-grazed on winter annuals depending on forage availability.
If forage is abundant, full-time grazing of pairs will result in excellent animal performance at a low cost.
