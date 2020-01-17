East Texan killed in Korean War in 1950 to be honored

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city is preparing to honor a man killed while serving in the Korean war.
His remains are on their way to East Texas, nearly seventy years after he was declared missing in action. 20-year-old Army PFC Junior Evans took part in one of the bloodiest battles of the Korean war: The Chosen Reservoir.
Massive casualties, and over 4,000 listed missing in action, including Evans.
“When we lose one of our own that’s an incredibly huge sacrifice, and we have to honor that. We must honor that,” says air force veteran and American Legion post 320 member Mike Trull of Gilmer.
The news that Evans will be brought home has Gilmer residents wanting to give respect where respect is due.
“Great news that we find somebody that’s been missing for so many years. And that the family can have closure, and able to bring some of our heroes back,” said Mayor Tim Marshall.
There were nearly 40,000 American casualties in the Korean War, and over 8,000 listed as missing in action. Evans remained on that list.
But Wednesday the Defense POW/MIA accounting agency confirmed that Evans remains had been positively identified.
“Though most of his family is not around here anymore, that means the community should honor him and be there for his interment,” Trull says.
His family will have him buried in a cemetery near Gilmer.
"I will be there also to show my respect, because the did something for our country," Marshall says.
A date for Evans funeral and burial has not been set.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.