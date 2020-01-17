Driver involved in Carthage school bus crash left scene due to misunderstanding, police say

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Carthage police have reported the driver involved in a school bus crash on Thursday has stopped by their station and told them he left the scene due to a misunderstanding.
A Carthage ISD school bus was struck on U.S. Highway 79 on Thursday. Following the crash, Carthage police asked the public for information on a silver 4x4 pickup they say was involved in the crash.
Assistant Chief Blake Smith with the Carthage Police Department reported the driver involved had stopped by the station on Friday morning. The driver said that he had left because of a misunderstanding when the crash occurred, according to Smith.
The driver reportedly said the bus drove up the road for just a bit after crash leading him to believe they had left the scene. Since the driver thought the bus had left the scene, he did as well.
No one was injured in the crash and the students were taken safely home afterward.
