Chick-fil-A opens on ETBU Campus

MARSHALL, Texas - The new Chick-fil-A on East Texas Baptist University’s campus served its first customers on Monday, January 13. The popular food chain, now located inside the Ornelas Student Center on ETBU’s campus, is officially open to the public and campus community.
“We are so excited to reveal Chick-fil-A in Marshall, here at ETBU,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “
Construction of the new restaurant was recently completed in seven weeks, in order to be up and running in time for the start of the Spring 2020 semester.
“We were able to meet with Chick-fil-A, and their architects designed the restaurant to fit in our space,” ETBU Director of Construction Cameron Burger said.
The restaurant hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., and will be closed on Sundays.
The construction and opening of Chick-fil-A is already having a positive impact on the economy of Marshall through hiring mostly local contractors.
“The $1,000,000 construction project, and these remarkable job opportunities to serve with such a reputable Christian-owned company has significantly impacted the economic development of our city,” Dr. Blackburn added. “The sales from our Chick-fil-A restaurant add to the tax base for improving Marshall.”
ETBU’s pursuit to open the restaurant and Chick-fil-A’s commitment to Christian higher education has allowed for the creation of over 40 part-time and full-time jobs for both members of the Marshall community as well as ETBU students.
“Our full-time staff will be comprised of members from the community, and our part-time staff will be members from the community as well as ETBU students,” Retail Manager for Chick-fil-A Stephanie Williams said. “I’ve been with Sodexo for almost ten years, so when my boss asked me if I wanted the management position I was excited. My responsibility is to take care of the whole store, and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to do this.”
As ETBU Tigers start the spring semester, students have already begun lining up for food and enjoying the new space for fellowship. ETBU senior Reagan Walker shared her excitement, “It’s great having Chick-fil-A here because not only does it create jobs for students, but it’s a good atmosphere with good food,” Walker said. “We already do a lot of driving back and forth to the Chick-fil-A in Longview, so now it’s really nice to have it on campus.”
Members of the public, who would like to visit Chick-fil-A in the Ornelas Student Center, can find parking in the lot adjacent to campus at the corner of East Avenue and North Grove Street.
