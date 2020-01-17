Chandler woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck near Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Chandler woman has died in a two-vehicle wreck on a FM 3244 intersection in Anderson County Thursday evening.
Nedra Parham Smith, 77, died at a Palestine hospital.
According to the DPS report, Smith was driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado at 5:43 p.m., 1.5 miles west of Palestine. She was driving west from a private road and trying to cross FM 3244 and crossed into the path of a 2013 Ford F-150. The Ford struck Smith’s vehicle on the left side.
The driver of the Ford was treated and released at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.