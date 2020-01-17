Cancer mortality rates decreasing nationwide, still increasing slightly in East Texas

When you look at Smith County alone, we do fairly well regarding health outcomes, though there is still work to be done. Looking at HSR 4 and 5 (East Texas overall), we perform very poorly regarding health outcomes. Our smoking rates are some of the highest in the state, our diets are not typically considered balanced, with a deficit in vitamins and fiber and a surplus in fried foods and sugar. We also face considerable access barriers, as Tyler is the largest city in a region where we serve almost 2 million.