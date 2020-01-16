Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Thursday, East Texas! A cloudy and rainy day in store for most of the area as a cold front slowly pushes south through Deep East Texas this afternoon. Due to the slow movement of this cold front, temperatures will vary throughout the area during the majority of the day with the northern half of East Texas staying in the 50s and slowly falling throughout the afternoon/evening and Deep East Texas dropping from the 60s and 70s this afternoon into the low 50s overnight. Light to moderate rainfall will continue to favor the northern half of East Texas this afternoon before coverage really starts to break apart this evening. Areas south of I-20 will see scattered showers today but not nearly as much as the I-20/I-30 corridor. Spotty showers will persist overnight and into the first half of our Friday before rain chances once again jump up later in the evening as our next strong cold front begins to move into East Texas. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible along this cold front during the first half of Saturday before moving out of East Texas later in the afternoon. Skies clear out overnight Saturday and temperatures will drop into the lower 30s by Sunday morning. Sunshine sticks around through next Tuesday as do the chilly mornings. Cloud cover returns to East Texas on Wednesday as do our spotty showers. Better chances to see the rain arrive overnight Wednesday into next Thursday.