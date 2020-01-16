Texas Rangers’ caravan visits East Texas to meet fans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a long drive from Abilene, the Texas Rangers’ caravan made two stops in East Texas on Wednesday.
Pitchers Jesse Chavez and Nick Goody stopped in Longview and then Tyler to meet fans and sign autographs.
Both pitchers said it meant a lot to them that fans come out to meet them.
“We always go to big cities, so we get to go to small cities and see the true fans that are die hard Rangers fans,” said Chavez. “That’s the biggest thing that makes it a lot better to go into the season with, because you go home to a custom environment, so to speak, and then you go out and go visit the fans who aren’t used to going to your environment, and it’s really fruitful to feel that and feel the warmth.”
Goody agrees.
“It’s been really fun being able to get out, get into the community and travel to different parts of Texas I may not have been going to, it’s been really cool," said Goody. "There’s a lot of Rangers fans here and they don’t always have to come to us.”
