Texas Rangers’ caravan visits East Texas to meet fans

“We always go to big cities, so we get to go to small cities and see the true fans that are die hard Rangers fans,” said Chavez. “That’s the biggest thing that makes it a lot better to go into the season with, because you go home to a custom environment, so to speak, and then you go out and go visit the fans who aren’t used to going to your environment, and it’s really fruitful to feel that and feel the warmth.”