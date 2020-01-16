Speaker series aims to increase international awareness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For chairwoman Lou Anne Smoot, the goal of the Great Decisions speaker series is simple.
"We’re hoping to present facts. Non-biased, non-partisan, but inform the public about global affairs,” Smoot said.
Today, attendees learned about the Philippines and how their way of life differs from ours in the United States. Jackie Littleton helped organize the event and says it’s important to understand what others go through around the world.
"We cannot isolate ourselves in the world today. So, to have this kind of forum is really a good opportunity for you to strengthen your own point of view, but also hear someone else’s,” Littleton said.
Tyler resident Cherron Chambers says she looks forward to this series every year.
“I love the series. I look forward to it. My calendar has it all written down so that I don’t miss any sessions. It’s a yearly thing that I really enjoy,” Chambers said.
Along with getting a better understanding of the world, Smoot says it’s good to be informed.
“I think it makes us better citizens. I think to be a good citizen you need to be a voter and to be a good voter and an informed voter, then you need to know the facts.”
The 2020 Great Decisions series will be held every Wednesday at the Tyler Public Library from noon to 1 p.m. The last session will be on March 4.
