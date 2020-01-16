Rusk County church was burglarized before set on fire, investigators say

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man accused of destroying a Rusk County by setting it on fire did it in order to cover up evidence of a burglary, according to an arrest affidavit.
Arrest documents also allege Kennedy stole 500 blank checks from Laneville ISD and forged a check from an elderly man.
Paul Wayne Kennedy, 35, is in the Rusk County Jail on local charges of burglary of a building, forgery of a financial instrument and arson. He is also being held on 18 out-of-county and out-of-state charges.
According to the arrest affidavit, a Rusk County deputy responded to the fire on Dec. 21 and found a microphone, glove and measuring tape, indicating the building may have been burglarized. The detective said the pastor reported the following items as stolen: Peavey PA speaker, a three-pot warmer and a black and silver water dispenser.
The detective spoke with Kennedy’s ex-girlfriend, who reported she had seen those items in the back of Kennedy’s car around the same time as the arson. The water dispenser was then discovered to have been sold by Kennedy to a pawn shop in Longview, according to the affidavit.
The ex-girlfriend also said the glove found at the scene was one which belonged to Kennedy.
The affidavit states Kennedy confessed to burglarizing the church, setting it to fire to cover the evidence and selling the items at a pawn shop.
According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 21, 2019, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service at the Shell’s Temple Church of God in Christ, located in Laneville, Texas and preliminary reports were the church was completely engulfed with flames. Due to some inconsistencies with the scene, their Criminal Investigation Division was requested. While examining the scene and some of the details therein, it was determined the fire to be an act of arson.
A separate affidavit on a charge of burglary of a building states the Laneville ISD superintendent reported their buildings to be burglarized on Oct. 27 and around 500 checks were missing from the vault. The superintendent reported Kennedy and a woman had requested a tour of the school to look at old yearbooks but were denied. The superintendent said Kennedy’s cellphone was located in the kitchen area where tools were also reported stolen. Kennedy later called and spoke with Rusk County dispatch, saying he understood his phone had been found, according to the affidavit.
Laneville ISD then reported forged checks were written out to Kennedy and were being cashed by Kennedy. The affidavit states Kennedy issued the checks to himself for “plumbing services.”
Another affidavit states Kennedy forged the check belonging to an elderly man and cashed it on Dec. 10.
