Rusk County church was burglarized before set on fire, investigators say

A separate affidavit on a charge of burglary of a building states the Laneville ISD superintendent reported their buildings to be burglarized on Oct. 27 and around 500 checks were missing from the vault. The superintendent reported Kennedy and a woman had requested a tour of the school to look at old yearbooks but were denied. The superintendent said Kennedy’s cellphone was located in the kitchen area where tools were also reported stolen. Kennedy later called and spoke with Rusk County dispatch, saying he understood his phone had been found, according to the affidavit.