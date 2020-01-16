Police seeking information on 4x4 pickup that hit Carthage ISD school bus

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Police Department is asking for information on a silver 4x4 pickup that hit a Carthage ISD school bus on U.S. Highway 79 Thursday and then fled the scene Thursday afternoon.
“No one was hurt,” said a Carthage ISD spokeswoman. " “[There were] only three students on the bus. Silver truck hit it and kept going.”
According to a post on the Carthage ISD Facebook page, the wreck occurred near Bethlehem Baptist Church.
“There were no injuries to anyone on the bus, and all students were safely transported home,” the Facebook post stated.
Carthage PD investigators are seeking any information on the silver 4x4 pickup that hit the bus. Anyone with information about the pickup or the wreck is urged to call the Carthage Police Department at (903) 693-3866.
