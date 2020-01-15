East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Rain chances will slowly increase into the overnight hours as we await a cold front now moving over northern sections of East Texas and finally through Deep East Texas by mid-morning on Thursday. Showers and isolated thundershowers are likely along this cold front and more rain is expected to remain in the area as the front moves south. Rain should really taper off as we head into the late afternoon hours tomorrow. Temperatures should cool all day tomorrow with our actually high temperature occurring just after midnight tonight, falling into the lower to middle 50s during the day. Winds should shift out of the NE-ENE behind the front. A return to a southeasterly wind on Friday waiting for another cold front on Saturday morning. Rain chances should be low Thursday night and Friday morning, then begin an increase later on Friday and into Saturday morning. Once this front moves through, rain chances should end for a few days. We should also see our Saturday high temperature occur in the morning, falling into the 40s during the afternoon and finally into the middle 30s on Sunday AM. Below Normal Temperatures are expected Sunday through Tuesday before we warm just a bit on Wednesday of next week. A few showers will be possible then as well.