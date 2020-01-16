NWS: EF-1 tornado hit Pollok; Alto damage caused by straight-line winds

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Storm damage that occurred last week in the Pollok area of Angelina County was caused by an EF-1 tornado, according to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Damage in the Alto area was caused by straight-line winds, according to the NWS’s most recent damage assessment. More details will be available later.
The Pollok tornado brings the total number of tornadoes that hit East Texas when storms blew through the area in the evening hours of Jan. 10 and the early morning hours of Jan. 11 to eight.
Previous reports from the National Weather Service said two EF-0 tornadoes hit Delta County. Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Panola, and Shelby Counties were each hit by a single EF-1 tornado, and Harrison County was hit by an EF-0 tornado.
The tornado in Nacogdoches County caused the death of Larry Hadnot Jr., 44. Hadnot was inside a home on Sweat Circle, a private home located off of FM 225 when a tree was blown over on the house. Another person that had been inside the home escaped with only minor injuries.
The tornado in Shelby County touched down in the Lakewood subdivision near Center, causing a minor injury. That tornado’s maximum width was 400 yards wide, and it had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. It was on the ground for more than six miles.
In Panola County, the tornado touched down about five miles northeast of Tatum. It had maximum sustained wind speeds of 110 miles an hour, but it was only on the ground for roughly a half-mile.
