Man gets 35 years for propositioning sex with child in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mesquite man has pleaded guilty in connection with allegations he tried to meet up with a child for sexual intercourse.
Keith Carroll Cloyd, 32, pleaded guilty in Judge Christi Kennedy’s court on Thursday, according to court records. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Cloyd was one of nine men arrested in October 2018 following a multiple-agency law enforcement undercover operation. The suspects came to pre-determined locations in Smith County after meeting who they thought were minors over the Internet and were met by officers.
