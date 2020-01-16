Man accused of motel murder in Dallas arrested in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A murder suspect fleeing from Dallas was arrested by a Texas Department of Safety trooper on Jan. 15 in Smith County.
According to the arrest affidavit, the murder occurred in a Dallas motel overnight Saturday, Jan. 11. The suspect, Fredrick Cortez Walker, 31, of Monroe, La., shot and killed a man who the affidavit referred to as Crosby.
The affidavit says that two women and a man were at The Black Room Club on Riverfront Boulevard in Dallas at 3 a.m. One of the women met Walker at the club, and went with him to a room at the Hawthorne Suites on Alpha Road. At about 4:15 a.m., the two women were in the room when Crosby entered the room and demanded money.Walker, fearing he was being robbed, grabbed one of the women in a headlock and placed a handgun to her head. He called 911 to report that he was being robbed in the motel room.
While he was on the phone with the 911 operator, two gunshots are heard on the 911 audio. The affidavit reports that Walker fatally shot Crosby with the handgun. Walker then fled the scene.
The woman ran out of the room toward the parking lot to tell her female friend, who was in her vehicle smoking marijuana, and the man, who was asleep, what had happened. They took the man to his motel because he said he did not want to be involved, according to the affidavit.
They returned to Hawthorne Suites to talk to authorities. Detectives traced the number that had called 911, and it came back to Walker. They put his picture in a lineup of other men, and showed them all to the woman. She was able to positively identify Walker as the person who shot Crosby.
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, a DPS trooper spotted a vehicle speeding on Interstate 20 in Smith County, headed toward Louisiana. He pulled the vehicle over, and discovered when he ran the driver’s information that he was wanted in Dallas County for the murder.
The trooper arrested Walker without incident and took him to the Smith County Jail.
