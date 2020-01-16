Man accused of motel murder in Dallas arrested in Smith County

The affidavit says that two women and a man were at The Black Room Club on Riverfront Boulevard in Dallas at 3 a.m. One of the women met Walker at the club, and went with him to a room at the Hawthorne Suites on Alpha Road. At about 4:15 a.m., the two women were in the room when Crosby entered the room and demanded money.Walker, fearing he was being robbed, grabbed one of the women in a headlock and placed a handgun to her head. He called 911 to report that he was being robbed in the motel room.