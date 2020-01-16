Mahomes, Chiefs make huge comeback in AFC playoff matchup

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After being dominated in the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs mounted a huge comeback in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game against Houston.
After the first quarter, the Chiefs fell behind 21-0 to the Houston Texans.
According to ESPN, only one NFL team fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter all season - the Miami Dolphins.
But, in the second quarter, the Chiefs scored 28 unanswered points to lead 28-24 at the break.
From there, the flood gates opened.
In the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes tossed his fifth touchdown pass of the game - extending the Chiefs lead to 48-31.
In all, Mahomes finished the game with 321-yards through the air and with five touchdowns.
With the 51-31 victory for the Chiefs, Kansas City will now face the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.
