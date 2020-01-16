Law helps protect patients from surprise hospital bills

I was proud to vote in favor of SB 1264 during the previous session, and excited at this proactive step the Legislature took to protect patients. The bill provides common sense protections to patients and takes them out of surprise billing disputes between providers and insurance companies. Though there were bumps in the road on the way to the bill's implementation on January 1, I was pleased that the Texas Department of Insurance ended up writing rules that are in line with the Legislature's intentions to protect consumers and ensuring patients no longer have to worry about surprise medical bills.

Rep. James Frank (R-Wichita Falls)