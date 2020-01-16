Ladyjacks roll over Sugar Bears with 61-point margin

From SFA Athletics
Six Ladyjacks scored in double figures and SFA led wire-to-wire in routing the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears 102-41 at home on Wednesday. The win improved SFA's overall record moved to 12-3 and 5-1 in league play. The victory was the largest margin of victory (61 points) ever achieved versus the Sugar Bears, besting the previous mark of 27 points set during the 2014-15 season.
The Ladyjacks had six players score in double figures, led by Riley Harvey, who had 14 points and four assists. Zya Nugent added 14 points and two steals off of the bench and Stephanie Visscher chipped in as well with 14 points and four assists.
Led by Harvey's four offensive rebounds, SFA did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 16 boards that resulted in 20 second chance points. Overall, the Ladyjacks out-rebounded the Sugar Bears 42-32.
The SFA defense held Central Arkansas to just 34% from the field and held them scoreless from beyodn the arc (0-8). The Sugar Bears didn't get many second opportunities on the offensive end, as they grabbed only nine offensive rebounds and scored nine second chance points.
INSIDE THE BOX
» The Ladyjacks shot well from three point range, knocking down 14 of 32 long range attempts. Five different Ladyjacks canned multiple threes, led by Marissa Banfield's four treys. » The Ladyjacks held the Sugar Bears to only 34% shooting from the field.» The Ladyjacks scored the game's first 17 points and never looked back, racing to a 28-6 first-quarter lead and a 52-20 halftime margin. » SFA tallied 23 total assists in the game on 35 made baskets, led by six assists from Banfield and four apiece by Harvey and Visscher.» The SFA bench came alive by adding 40 points to its scoring output.» The Ladyjacks made their mark in transition, turning 20 UCA turnovers into 36 points on the offensive end. » The Ladyjacks were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, recording seven blocks as a team.» SFA turned the ball over eight times while dishing out 23 assists.» Riley Harvey and Zya Nugent led the Ladyjacks with a game-high 14 points apiece.» SFA got a game-high nine rebounds from Aiyana Johnson, who also chipped in 13 points.
GAME SUMMARY
SFA started out the scoring by going on a 17-0 run, culminating in a three from Marissa Banfield, to take an early lead with 4:13 left in the first quarter. The Ladyjacks then added five points to that lead by the end of the period and entered the quarter break with a 28-6 advantage. SFA relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down six shots to account for 18 of its 28 points.
SFA built that first quarter lead to 42-18 before going on a 7-0 run starting at the 1:20 mark in the second period to increase its lead to 49-18. The Ladyjacks proceeded to tack on one point to that lead and enjoyed a 52-20 advantage heading into halftime. SFA dominated in the paint, scoring 12 of its 24 points close to the basket.
SFA wasted no time building on its lead, going on an 11-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Harvey, to expand its lead further to 63-20 with 7:36 to go in the third. Before the third period was over, the Ladyjacks added eight points to that lead and entered the fourth quarter with a 81-30 edge. SFA knocked down five three-pointers in the quarter to score 15 of its 29 total points.
SFA kept widening that lead, expanding it to 91-38 before going on a 7-0 run, finished off by BriAnna Mitchell's jumper, to grow the lead to 98-38 with 2:38 to go in the contest. The Ladyjacks kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 102-41 win. SFA took advantage of its opportunities in the post, scoring 12 of its 21 points in the paint.
NEXT UP
The Ladyjacks are back in action on Saturday, when they’ll take on UIW as the first salvo of a doubleheader with the men’s basketball teams. Tip-off for that game is at 2:00 p.m.