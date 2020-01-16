Ladyjacks roll over Sugar Bears with 61-point margin

» The Ladyjacks shot well from three point range, knocking down 14 of 32 long range attempts. Five different Ladyjacks canned multiple threes, led by Marissa Banfield's four treys. » The Ladyjacks held the Sugar Bears to only 34% shooting from the field.» The Ladyjacks scored the game's first 17 points and never looked back, racing to a 28-6 first-quarter lead and a 52-20 halftime margin. » SFA tallied 23 total assists in the game on 35 made baskets, led by six assists from Banfield and four apiece by Harvey and Visscher.» The SFA bench came alive by adding 40 points to its scoring output.» The Ladyjacks made their mark in transition, turning 20 UCA turnovers into 36 points on the offensive end. » The Ladyjacks were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, recording seven blocks as a team.» SFA turned the ball over eight times while dishing out 23 assists.» Riley Harvey and Zya Nugent led the Ladyjacks with a game-high 14 points apiece.» SFA got a game-high nine rebounds from Aiyana Johnson, who also chipped in 13 points.