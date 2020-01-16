Kevon Harris sinks game winning free throws to edge UCA 77-76

From SFA Athletics
The SFA men's basketball team went into the half tied with Central Arkansas 37-37, but took control in the second half to defeat the Sugar Bears 77-76 on the road Wednesday.
SFA improved to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in play following the win.
The 'Jacks had four players score in double figures, led by Kevon Harris, who secured a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. David Kachelriesadded 13 points from the bench and Cameron Johnson chipped in as well with 13 points and three steals from the bench.
Gavin Kensmil pulled down four offensive rebounds to pace the SFA offense that racked up second chance opportunities, grabbing 12 boards and turning them into eight second-chance points.
The SFA defense was a problem in Wednesday's game, forcing 16 Central Arkansas turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 24 points on the other end of the floor. Johnson's three steals led the way individually for the 'Jacks.
INSIDE THE BOX
» Kevon Harris notched a double-double for the 'Jacks with 19 points and 10 rebounds.» SFA outscored Central Arkansas 40-39 in the second half after a halftime tie to pick up the victory.» The 'Jacks shot well from three point range, knocking down 12 of 27 long range attempts.» The SFA bench made an impact by adding 35 points to its scoring output.» The SFA defense forced 16 turnovers.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 12 offensive boards in the game.» Kevon Harris led the 'Jacks with 19 points and hauled down a team-high 10 rebounds.
GAME SUMMARY
After jumping out to a 23-17 advantage, SFA went on an 8-0 run with 9:31 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Harris, to increase its lead to 31-17. Central Arkansas then responded to tie things up at 37-37 heading into halftime. SFA got a boost from behind the arc in the period, hitting five shots to account for 15 of its 37 points.
SFA kept it close before going on an 8-0 run to seize a 74-66 lead with 4:25 to go in the contest. The Sugar Bears narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the 'Jacks still held on for the 77-76 win. SFA shot well from three-point range in the half, hitting seven shots from deep to score 21 of its 40 points.
NEXT UP
The 'Jacks are back in action on at William R. Johnson Coliseum on Saturday, facing the Cardinals of UIW at 4:30 p.m. in the second game of a doubleheader with the women's basketball team.
This article was created using technology provided by Data Skrive.