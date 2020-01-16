Kevon Harris sinks game winning free throws to edge UCA 77-76

SFA kept it close before going on an 8-0 run to seize a 74-66 lead with 4:25 to go in the contest. The Sugar Bears narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the 'Jacks still held on for the 77-76 win. SFA shot well from three-point range in the half, hitting seven shots from deep to score 21 of its 40 points.