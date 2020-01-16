Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and Alabama handed No. 4 Auburn its first loss of the season with an 83-64 rout. The Crimson Tide led wire-to-wire over their in-state rival. The Tigers had a miserable shooting night and left No. 7 San Diego State as the nation's last unbeaten team. It was the Tide's first win over a Top 5 team since a 79-57 home defeat of then-No. 5 Texas A&M on Dec. 30, 2017. This one was largely one-sided, too.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says Zion Williamson is scheduled to make his regular season debut on Jan. 22 when New Orleans hosts the the San Antonio Spurs. The former Duke star and top overall pick in the draft has missed New Orleans’ first 41 games this season while rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee. The timeline set for his return calls for Williamson to miss three more games. The Pelicans resume play Thursday night at home against Utah.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dynamic running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Receiver Justin Jefferson are among seven players from LSU's national championship team who've stated their intention to enter the NFL draft. Safety Grant Delpit is among the defensive players who plan to turn pro. So are linebackers Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips. Offensive linemen Saahdiq Charles and Lloyd Cushnberry also have declared. Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns this season to go with 453 yards and one TD receiving. Jefferson led LSU in catches with 111 and ranked second on the team with 1,540 yards receiving.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An LSU spokesman says the university has contacted officials from the NCAA and Southeastern Conference regarding Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the national championship game. LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette says initial information suggested that Beckham handed out novelty bills to players after the top-ranked Tigers defeated Clemson on Monday night. Bonnette says further investigation showed that Beckham may have given away real money. NCAA rules prohibit college players from receiving cash benefits.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill and linebacker Erroll Thompson have decided to return to school for their senior seasons rather than enter the NFL draft. Mississippi State announced Thursday that both Hill and Thompson are staying with the Bulldogs and both offered their reasons on Twitter. This decision represents a reversal for Hill. The first-team all-Southeastern Conference running back had said last month that he was entering the draft. Hill and Thompson announced their decisions less than a week after Mississippi State hired coach Mike Leach away from Washington State.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former NFL player Steve Gleason has received the Congressional Gold Medal for his work as an advocate for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The medal is the highest civilian honored bestowed by Congress. The 42-year-old Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. He says receiving the Congressional Gold Medal represents some joy, some encouragement and some triumph for the tens of thousands of families living with ALS. Gleason has spent the years since his diagnosis helping develop and provide technology to help ALS patients live longer, more fulfilling lives.