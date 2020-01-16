Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Petrino has been hired as the new football coach at Missouri State. The school says Petrino will be introduced at a news conference Thursday. He will replace Dave Steckel, who was fired last week after winning just 13 games in five seasons. Petrino has a 119-56 record in 14 seasons at Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Louisville. He left the Arkansas job after a motorcycle accident exposed an extra-marital affair. Petrino was 36-26 in his second stint with Louisville when he was fired in 2018 in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.