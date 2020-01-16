Former Hallmark card writer receives over 150 birthday cards from all over U.S.

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Jefferson woman whose son asked East Texans to send her birthday cards to help mark her 78th birthday has been overwhelmed by kindness from all over the country.
Karen Rutz turned 78 on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The week before, her son, Matt, asked the public to send his mother birthday cards as a way to both celebrate his mother’s birthday as well as her former career as a Hallmark greeting card writer.
Little did they know how far that request would travel.
Magnolia Place Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center said in a Facebook post that Karen had received more than 150 birthday cards as of Wednesday. Cards came in from all over the country, including California, New Mexico, Kansas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Indiana, Washington, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Kentucky.
Many of the cards were handmade by children, some of which were hand-delivered to Karen. She also received visits from her granddaughter’s Boys and Girls Club class, who made her a special birthday sign and gave her a ‘Birthday Queen’ t-shirt.
Magnolia Post ended its post with a special thanks to everyone who sent a card: “So if you’re wondering what to get someone who has most everything they need, something so simple as a birthday card can mean so much. Thank you to all that reached out to make her day special.”
You can send Karen a card by mailing it to Magnolia Place, 1307 Martin Luther King Dr, Jefferson, TX 75657. Her son said to make sure you put ‘Karen Rutz’ as the recipient.
