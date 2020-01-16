East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Rain chances will diminish as we head into the evening hours...down to a 20% chance for some light rain/mist and/or drizzle. It should remain that way through the last afternoon hours on Friday before increasing again out ahead of our Saturday morning cold front. Chances for showers/thundershowers will increase to near 70% overnight ahead of and along the front, then diminish very quickly as the front passes over your home. Cooler air filters in on Saturday and we should remain below normal through Wednesday as far as high temperatures go. Lows should be in the lower to middle 30s Sun-Wed, with upper 20s possible on Tuesday AM. A few showers return to the forecast on Wednesday afternoon and even more on Thursday PM as another cold front makes its way through our area. The forecast for MLK Day looks to be very nice and quite seasonal. Partly Cloudy skies with a chilly morning and a cool afternoon. Enjoy!!!