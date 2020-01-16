East Texas celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -East Texans will join the rest of the nation in observing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 21.
Martin Luther King Jr. was the leader vital to the Civil Rights Movement, who was assassinated in 1968.
The federal holiday is observed annually on the third Monday of January, which is the Monday closest to his January 15 birthday.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed Martin Luther King Jr. Day into law as an official holiday. It was first observed in 1986.
There are several events planned to celebrate this important American activist.
Jacksonville
Martin Luther King Jr. Day March: Monday, January 20, at 11:30 am at Norman Activity Center (526 E. Commerce St), and continues to Sweet Union Baptist Church concluding with a special service. (Participants are encouraged to line up by 11:15 am.)
Kilgore
MLK Day Celebration 2020: Monday, January 20, from 10 am to 2 pm. The celebration march will begin at the Martin Luther King Community Building (1003 Martin Luther King St) and end at the Texan Theater (201 South Kilgore St).
Longview
Annual Martin Luther King Community Celebration and Parade: Saturday, January 18, 10 am to 1 pm. The route will begin on Ryder Drive and end at Broughton Recreation Center (801 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd). After the Parade ends there will be activities, entertainment, and food vendors available.
Lufkin
Martin Luther King March: Monday, January 20, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Meet at Federal US District Court Bldg (104 N Third St) at 11:30 march begins promptly at 12.
Marshall
Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration: Tuesday, January 21, 12 pm. Parade begins at Historic Harrison County Courthouse (1 Peter Whetstone Square) and ends at the Marshall Convention Center (2501 East End Blvd South). There will be a talent show after the parade held at the Convention Center auditorium. Free. A banquet follows the celebration, $25.
Tyler
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration: Monday, January 20, 9 am to 12 pm. A march will begin at the Square in downtown Tyler ending at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (423 S Broadway Ave). There will be a program starting at 10 am followed by a soup supper. Free.
The 2nd Annual East Texas MLK Spoken-word Slam & Open Mic: Sunday, January 19, 5 pm to 7 pm. The Foundry Coffee House (202 S. Broadway Ave). Free.
Winnsboro
20th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration: Monday, January 20, 11 am to 2 pm. Winnsboro Civic Center (900 Wheeler Dr). There will be live music and talent from local artists. Free barbeque lunch.
